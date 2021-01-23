Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.96.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 416,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

