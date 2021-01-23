Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

