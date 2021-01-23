Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

