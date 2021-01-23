Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.
NYSE BAC opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
