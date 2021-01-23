Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading 10.1% Higher

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) traded up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.10. 3,609,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 910,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.