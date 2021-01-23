Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGM. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The company has a market cap of C$870.95 million and a P/E ratio of -48.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$719,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,977,125 shares in the company, valued at C$5,690,165.75. Also, Director Darin Mark Labrenz sold 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$1,124,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,650,680. Insiders have sold 979,300 shares of company stock worth $2,730,702 in the last 90 days.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

