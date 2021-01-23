Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGM. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.
Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The company has a market cap of C$870.95 million and a P/E ratio of -48.04.
Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile
Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.