Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PGM. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CVE PGM opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$870.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04.

In related news, Director Darin Mark Labrenz sold 390,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$1,124,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,650,680. Also, Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$719,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,690,165.75. Insiders sold 979,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,702 in the last quarter.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

