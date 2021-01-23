Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,192.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 83.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $8,192.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00126323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00279713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040230 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

