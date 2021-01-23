Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

PEG stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

