Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PRYMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prysmian and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

