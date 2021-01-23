Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,306 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $12,899,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 188.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 279,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.