Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $165.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.25.
Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $192.95 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.96.
In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
