Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $165.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $192.95 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

