ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Stock Position Decreased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,518 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 by 2,646.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 187,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 180,881 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

UPRO opened at $82.21 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P500 has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61.

