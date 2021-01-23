ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) Trading Down 0.5%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.61 and last traded at $54.76. 3,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,308,000.

