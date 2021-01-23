ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 384.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 354.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $80.61 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32.

