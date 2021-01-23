Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,645,484.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $451,200.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $518,595.00.
- On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00.
- On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $440,715.00.
PGNY opened at $50.24 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth about $30,930,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth about $11,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
