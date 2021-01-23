Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,645,484.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $440,715.00.

PGNY opened at $50.24 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth about $30,930,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth about $11,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

