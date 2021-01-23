Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.80

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 118374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $509.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at $12,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Profound Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at $329,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.