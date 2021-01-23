Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.59. 1,237,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,217,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

