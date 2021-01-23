Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $79,000.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,971,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,576,106.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $530.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $108.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

