President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:PPC opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.63. President Energy Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

About President Energy Plc (PPC.L)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

