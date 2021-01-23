Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.33

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 166970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, December 18th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$792.90 million and a P/E ratio of -24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
