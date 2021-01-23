Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.33

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 166970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$792.90 million and a P/E ratio of -24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.