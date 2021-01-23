Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price rose 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 12,657,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,843,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,139.86% and a negative return on equity of 141.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

