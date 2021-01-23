Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price rose 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 12,657,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,843,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,139.86% and a negative return on equity of 141.81%.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
