Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

