PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.37. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG traded down $5.71 on Monday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,777. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

