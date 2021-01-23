PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.62 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $259,292.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00076390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00650637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.34 or 0.04262268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017842 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.