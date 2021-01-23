Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.15

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.15 and traded as high as $31.34. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 1,112,653 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on POW shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

