PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

