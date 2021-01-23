Pluton Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Pluton has a market cap of $3.45 million and $222,112.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00012520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.15 or 0.00667955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.65 or 0.04325334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Pluton is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

