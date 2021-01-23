Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

