Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $152.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

