Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 116 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $249,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.