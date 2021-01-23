Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 114 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

