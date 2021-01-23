Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after buying an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,608,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,802,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.