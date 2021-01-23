Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 218,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $56.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

