PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Reaches $44,056.16

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $44,056.16 and approximately $22.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00588015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.36 or 0.04363950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017225 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

