Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

PLYA stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $780.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $358,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

