Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $223.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

