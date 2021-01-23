Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 88,235 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

