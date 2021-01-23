Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

