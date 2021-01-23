Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

