Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Trading Down 8%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 9,174,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,028,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

