Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Up 6.2%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 1,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

