Pivotal Research Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $575.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

