Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank First Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank First in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Bank First has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank First during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank First news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74. 5.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

