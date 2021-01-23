Piper Sandler Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.