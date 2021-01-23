Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $11.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $274.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

