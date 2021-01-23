Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 9,852 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

