Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.32

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and traded as low as $12.30. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 62,518 shares.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 730,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 143,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

