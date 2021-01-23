Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Pinterest to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.93.

NYSE:PINS opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock valued at $168,129,684.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Pinterest by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

