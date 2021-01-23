Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

