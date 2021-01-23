Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Raised to $80.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $13,346,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.